Denmark ramps up border controls following Koran burnings

Copenhagen, Aug. 4, (dpa/GNA) - Denmark is to follow in Sweden’s footsteps and temporarily tighten border controls following the recent Koran burnings and their security implications.

The increased measures at the Danish borders are to last until August 10, the Danish Ministry of Justice announced late on Thursday evening. Incoming travellers from Sweden could experience spot border checks during this time, the ministry added.

Several Anti-Islam protests involving the damaging and burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark have in recent months triggered protests in Muslim-majority countries and caused diplomatic troubles for the two Scandinavian nations.

The enhanced border controls are based on recommendations from the Danish domestic intelligence service, PET, due to the altered threat situation as a result of the incidents.

The police in southern Jutland, bordering Germany, confirmed to Danish radio that random checks at the German-Danish border would also be intensified. Additionally, on Friday, the police districts of South Zealand and Lolland-Falster announced stricter checks for incoming travellers at the ferry ports of Rødbyhavn and Gedser. This might result in the entry process taking five to ten minutes longer.

The Koran burnings are carried out by small groups seeking to provoke Muslims. The protests fall under freedom of speech in both countries and have therefore not been banned.

Both governments are now assessing however, the extent to which such actions can be legally prohibited in certain cases.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

