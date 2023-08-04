Southern Austria hit by floods following heavy rainfall

Vienna, Aug. 4, (dpa/GNA) - Heavy rainfall in southern Austria has caused flooding, as well as heavy mud and debris avalanches on Thursday night.

No injuries have been reported.

Local authorities reported on Friday that roads to some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were disrupted. The district of Völkermarkt, near the border of Slovenia, has been particularly affected.

Authorities urged people not to drive unless the trips were essential. Due to the volume of water, assistance was brought in from the federal army. In St Paul in the Lavanttal valley of Carinthia, residents were advised to stay on upper floors and avoid basements and bridges.

According to the Austrian Automobile Club ÖAMTC, numerous border crossings between Austria and Slovenia are closed due to the extreme weather, including the Loibl Pass, with traffic being diverted through the Karawanks motorway tunnel.

In other parts of the country, 70 litres of rain per square metre were measured overnight. Fire brigades were called in to pump water and clear fallen trees, caused by flooding.

According to utility company Energie Steiermark, around 4,000 households were without electricity on Friday morning.

GNA

