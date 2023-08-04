Around 200 migrants rescued at Greek-Turkish river border

Athens, Aug. 4, (dpa/GNA) - Greek border guards have rescued around 200 migrants at the river that forms the border with Turkey.

Several young children and sick individuals received medical care and were taken to a registration camp near the town of Fylakio, the Greek state broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the police.

Most of the migrants stated that they were from Syria and Iraq.

Between the beginning of the year and July 30, nearly 12,000 migrants arrived in Greece from Turkey via land or sea, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

It is suspected that the actual number may be much higher. Smuggling gangs promise to take people from Greece to Western and Central Europe, for which migrants often pay thousands of euros.

The border river is known in Greece as the Evros and in Turkey as the Meriç.

GNA

