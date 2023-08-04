Deliver renewable energy challenge award, Nkwanta South MCE encourages students

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug. 4, GNA – M r Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South, has paid a visit to Nkwanta Community Senior High Technical School to inspect ongoing projects and preparations towards the upcoming National Renewable Energy Challenge in Kumasi.

The Nkwanta Community Senior High Technical School, after emerging winners of the Oti Regional Senior High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge organized by the Energy Commission, are preparing feverishly to represent the region at the national level.

The project by the Energy Commission aims at promoting technology, engineering, and Mathematics in Senior High schools.

The initiative aims at developing the research skills of students of Senior High Schools and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The MCE presented a cheque of GH¢3,000 to the Headmaster of the School to support them in the upcoming competition in Kumasi.

He urged the students to take this challenge seriously by making the region proud.

Mr Emmanuel Atiemo, Headmaster of Nkwanta Community SHTS thanked the MCE for his kind gesture and said it would go a long way as they prepare towards this challenge.

He also promised to put the money to good use by using it for its main purpose.

GNA

