Oti registers 11,832 candidates for 2023 BECE

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 4, GNA – A total of 11,832 candidates – 6,385 males and 5,447 females – are expected to write the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Oti Region.

The candidates are from 466 Junior High Schools (JHSs).



These involve 365 public schools and 101 private schools from the nine district/municipal assemblies in the Region.



While the 365 public JHSs registered 10,242 candidates; 5,540 males and 4,702 females, the 101 private JHSs registered 1,590 candidates; 845 males and 745 females.



There was one candidate with hearing impairment.



The 11,832 BECE registered candidates represent an increase of 1,090 over the 2022 figure, where 10,742 candidates, made up of 5,872 males and 4,870 females, were registered.



Mr Maxwell Bodza, the Oti Regional Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Thursday.



He said of the nine districts/municipalities, Nkwanta South Municipal recorded the highest of 73 schools for BECE registration, followed by Krachi East Municipal, 63, and Guan District, 23.



The question papers would be housed at 10 depots across the region and the examination would be held at 42 centres, he said.



Per the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) Timetable, on Monday, August 7, the exams would start with Religious and Moral Education (RME), and end with French on Friday, August 11, 2023.

GNA





