Founders Day: Bono Minister urges Ghanaians to remain patriotic, forge ahead in unity

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 04, GNA – Ghanaians have been urged to remain patriotic, forge ahead in unity and support the government to tackle development challenges, as the country marks the Founder’s Day.

The Founder’s Day, a public holiday, marked on August 4 every year is a day set aside to acknowledge and appreciate the exceptional contributions of the nation’s founding fathers and further reflect on their values, vision and unceasing drive for the progress of the nation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister asked Ghanaians to revisit the ancient spirit of love for nation, sacrifice and volunteerism to build a better society for all.

“With unity and cohesion, our forefathers sacrificed a lot for us all and we must also sacrifice and help the government build a better Ghana for the generation yet unborn,” she stated.

Mad Owusu-Banahene said, “we must all march ahead towards a common goal of building a prosperous and harmonious nation,” saying “with unwavering resolve lets us all embrace the unity and nationalism that once set ablaze the hearts of our founding fathers.”

She said the nation still had a brighter future despite the teething economic challenges and entreated the citizenry to reflect on and emulate the ideals of the nation’s founding fathers and help the government to push the development of the country to the next level.

“As the sun rises on the Founder’s Day, it illuminates not just a date, but a legacy and a journey toward a Ghana that embodies its goals and aspirations,” the Regional Minister added, and inspired the youth to support the government for its effective implementation of flagship socio-economic policies and programmes for the benefit of all.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

