Sights and scenes from Chale Wote Street Arts Festival

Accra, Aug 24, GNA – Scores of art enthusiasts have been thronged the Osu Castle Garden in Accra to witness an exhibition of a wide array of African artworks at this year’s Chale Wote Street Arts Festival.

The weeklong event which started on Monday, August 21, is showcasing artworks that portray the varied African themes, including the resistance movement by the ancestors during the slave trade era.

Art forms ranging from sculptures to paintings, drawings and mosaics stand out against the greenery of the castle garden serving as a natural backdrop.

Each art piece tells a story that seeks to resonate with various African cultures and experiences.

Below are some sights and scenes captured by Ghana News Agency photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway.

GNA

