CCTV exposes man accused of stealing 12 laptops from Ghana Reinsurance premises

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA – A 28-year-old porter, who allegedly entered the premises of Ghana Reinsurance unlawfully at Ridge Accra and made away with 12 computers, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Florent Nii Otu Quarshie is charged with unlawful entry and stealing computers worth GHC69,586.

Quarshie was exposed after CCTV footage was offered to the Police for investigations.

He has pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

Quarshie has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHC70,000 with two sureties, one to be public/ civil servant earning not less than GHC1,500.

His accomplice, Kwabena Apoba, who is at large, has been charged with dishonestly receiving the 12 computers.

The matter has been adjourned to August 30, 2023.

Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant Kwame Asare Nkansah Abankwah was a staff of Ghana Reinsurance PLC Ridge, Accra.

The prosecution said Quarshie was a porter residing at Old Fadama and Apoba, a bar operator at Agbogbloshie.

It said on June 19, 2023, at about 8:25 am, the complainant together with her colleagues reported to work and detected that, thieves had entered their offices and made away with 12 computers valued at GHC69,586.

During investigations, the Police received CCTV footage of the theft.

The prosecution said in the CCTV footage, Quarshie was seen at the various entry points to the offices on the basement floor, ground floor, first floor and exited through the emergency door.

It said the footage indicated that Quarshie was seen carrying two “Ghana Must Go” bags.

On July 26, 2023, the prosecution said the Police received information that Quarshie was involved in another case and had been detained by the Police at Nima.

During interrogation, Quarshie admitted the offence and mentioned one Patrick as accomplice.

It said Quarshie told the Police that he and Patrick, his accomplice, sent the laptop computers to Agbogbloshie and sold them to Apoba.

The prosecution said Quarshie could not lead the Police to Patrick.

At the crime scene, the prosecutor said Quarshie demonstrated how he committed the offence.

It said efforts were under way to apprehend Apoba.

