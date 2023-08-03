Ada DCE appeals to investors to explore opportunities in district 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 3, GNA – Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Ada-East District, has invited local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in the area.

She said the district was endowed with many natural resources, including the Songor lagoon, large arable lands with agriculture being the primary occupation of the people, as well as well-educated youth who can use their expertise to boost national economy.

Ms Pobee, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the district had huge potentials for processing agricultural produce like mango, coconut, cassava, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and carrots, among others.

Aside agriculture, the district was also blessed with numerous tourist sites, including an estuary, which is the only natural entry point of the Volta River in southern Ghana, stressing that its unique habitat provided avenues for jet skiing, boat cruising, and nature viewing, among others, she said.

Ms Pobee said the Assembly was committed to providing an enabling environment for all prospective companies and institutions to produce for local consumption and exportation.

The district, she said, was currently enjoying peace and stability due to the increase presence of security in all its communities, making business transactions fruitful.

The DCE expressed hope that investors would identify their areas of interest and tap into the numerous opportunities in the district.

GNA

