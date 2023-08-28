Bonzian Chief calls for partnership to develop newly discovered Bonzian waterfalls

By Alex Baah Boadi

Boinzan (WN/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, the Chief of Bonzian in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region, has called on the government, Ghana Tourism Authority and other partners to help develop the newly discovered Bonzian Waterfalls.

He said if developed into an attractive tourist site, it would improve the economic prospects of the community.

Nana Ahenkan II, who is also the Sub chief of the Wiawso traditional area of the Boinzan division, was ready and committed to partner any investor, to ensure the waterfall was developed into a beautiful and attractive tourist site.

Nana Ahenkan II made the call at the climax of this year’s Eluo festival, which was on the theme: “Unity and Reconciliation.”

The Eluo festival is celebrated annually by the chiefs of Bonzian to take stock of events in the past and come up with programmes that would enhance the development of the area, while bringing about family reunions.

He advised residents to use the occasion to unite since that was the only way to ensure socio-economic development in the community.

“Let’s forget about the past and consider how best we can uplift and develop the community,” he urged the people.

He also extended a hand to all those who contested the Boinzan chieftaincy stool with him but lost, to bring to bear their rich experience to help develop the community.

The Chief also called on indigents of the community, both at home and abroad, to consider bringing in investors, assuring them that the traditional council was ready to give them the support needed to function.

Nana Ahenkan II urged parents to invest in the education of their wards, to enable them to secure a brighter future, encouraging students to also take their studies seriously to justify the investments made in them.

He announced that the traditional council would soon launch an educational endowment fund, dubbed “Ofori Ahenkan Educational Fund,” to support tertiary students from the area.

He sowed a seed of GH 20,000 in support of the yet to be launched educational fund.

Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, the District Chief Executive of Juaboso and Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Member of Parliament for the area, both called for unity among residents to ensure development.

Nana Adu Kwasi Batafuo, the ‘Nkosuhene’ (In Charge of Development) of Wiawso traditional area, who represented the Paramount chief of Wiawso traditional area, lauded the exceptional qualities of Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, especially for leading the way to ensure peace reigned in the community and called on residents to give him the needed support.

He also lauded the decision by the chief to set up an educational fund to support tertiary students from the area and promised to personally support the educational fund since education was paramount to the wellbeing and progress of every society.

The colourful celebration was well attended by chiefs and Queen mothers from the Wiawso traditional area, heads of department from the Juaboso district assembly and political parties, including Dr Augustine Tawiah, the Member of Parliament for Bia west and Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

