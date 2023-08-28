Our world needs models or witnesses of Christ – Bishop Fianu

By Edward Williams

Ho, Aug. 28, GNA – Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Vice President, Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference and Bishop of Ho Diocese, has urged newly ordained priests to become models or witnesses of Christ to positively impact on others.

“Let the holiness of your lives be a delightful fragrance to Christ faithful. Our world is not in need of teachers but of models or witnesses of Christ that they can follow,” he said.

Most Rev Fianu, delivering an Ordination Homily at the St Francis of Assisi Parish at Ho Kpevele, said it was important for the priests as leaders of the people of God, to ‘put to death’ their sinful nature and walk in newness of life.

He said, “if we want to change our corrupt and selfish world as priests, as consecrated people, then we must be judged by others as been transparent, accountable and sincere.

“We must be models, witnesses not teachers. It is in by these words and examples, that we can transform our world and build up the house which is God’s church,” he said.

Most Rev Fianu admonished the ordained priests to exercise their ministerial priesthood in unity with the bishop, whom they were subject to and collaborators.

He said, “in the Holy Roman Catholic Church, there is no priest who functions on his own or is a freelance priest. Every priest is under a diocesan bishop or his legitimate superior.”

Most Rev Fianu noted that the promises of obedience by the new priests to their bishops or legitimate superiors were not a ceremonial formality, but a real commitment to obey and collaborate with their seniors, for the good of the people of God.

He said the new clergymen had been consecrated as true priests of the New Testament to preach the Gospel, shepherd God’s people and to celebrate the sacred liturgy, especially the eucharist.

Most Rev Fianu said the priest must be familiar with the Word of God, read it and meditate upon it to preach the Gospel of Christ, so that inspired by the Holy Spirit, they might teach the people the truth of the Gospel.

“When a priest does not read and meditate the word of God diligently, his sermons are without content, his teachings may not be solid, and he may end up preaching himself,” he warned.

Most Rev Fianu exalted the new priests to spend time with the Word of God daily and remember to meditate on the law of the Lord, believed what they read, teach what they believed and practice what they taught.

He led the faithful to pray for the new priests to ask God to help them to remain faithful to their vows and promises to faithfully serve God and lead others to Christ.

The newly ordained priests included Reverend Father Rowland Deladem Enyeminku from the St Augustine Parish, Alavanyo, Rev. Fr. Noah Edmund Mensah, St Mary Parish, Likpe Abrani and Rev. Fr. Godwin Eli Pasah, Holy Spirit Parish, Ho.

The rest are Rev. Fr. James Koku Konings Quashie, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Rev. Fr. Michael Kwame Torwoe C.S. S. R, St Anthony Parish, Kpedze.

GNA

