Churches do not endorse abusive marriages – Rev. Ayer

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 28, GNA – The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, the Head Pastor of the Priesthood Worship Centre, Tema Community Six Assemblies of God, says the church has always taken preventive measures to eliminate abuse in marriages.

He said because the church did not encourage divorce in times of challenge, it had put in place measures to ensure that both parties were very sure of their decision before marriage.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Rev. Ayer, said marriage was ordained by God and was one of the first institutions handed over to mankind, which called for unity and peace, with cordiality being an ingredient in blissful marriages.

“The church does not support any party in the marriage to be violent against the other or so abusive in a form of physical attack, mental torture, or physiological play on the other party to cause displeasure of the other one in marriage; the church frowns on it completely,” he stated.

He explained that the essence of premarital counselling held for couples was to help partners grow more connected, identify any problem areas or blind spots, and have serious conversations to see if they were compatible.

He added that post marital counselling was organised when challenges began setting in the marriage, and abusive marriage was one of the issues the church did not consider lightly.

He said separation of the couples was immediately recommended for the parties to examine and reflect on the issues, identify the cause of the challenge, and find solutions to the problem.

The Head Pastor said psychologists and other experts were involved to help the abuser overcome his or her shortcomings where the abuse was persistent.

He said studies had shown that persons who witnessed abusive parents or families, often happened to unconsciously enter into their own marriages or relationships with similar character traits, and needed help through counseling to address their situations.

