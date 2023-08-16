Africa Peace Advocate Award scheduled for September 21  

Accra, Aug.16, GNA—The Africa Peace Advocate Award will take place on September 21, 2023, to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Peace by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA).

Dr Samuel Owusu, the United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana, said this during the media launch at the Pottersville Church, East Legon Hills.

Ambassador Per Stepfan, the World Peace President from Denmark, Ambassador Emmanuel Nweke, the International World Peace Spokesman, Dr Sammy David from Liberia, and Ambassador Livingstone Banjagala from Uganda are expected to grace the event.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award is an esteemed recognition that celebrates individuals or organisations that have made significant contributions to promoting peace and harmony across the African continent.

It is an esteemed honour given to those who have dedicated their efforts toward conflict resolution, social justice and building bridges between diverse communities in Africa.

Established with the aim of fostering peace and stability in Africa, the Award acknowledges the importance of individuals and organisations in creating peaceful environments and facilitating dialogue among different groups.

By honouring these peace advocates, the award would inspire others to join the cause and work towards a more united and peaceful continent.

Recipients of the Africa Peace Advocate Award often come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from humanitarian organisations, nonprofits, international peace initiatives, government institutions, religious bodies and individuals actively engaged in peace-building initiatives.

These awardees have demonstrated their commitment to peace by initiating or leading projects that have significantly contributed to conflict resolution, post-conflict reconstruction and the overall development of their respective communities.

By doing so, the awardees not only contribute to resolving local conflicts but also work towards building resilient and inclusive societies.

One crucial aspect that the Africa Peace Advocate Award recognises is the involvement of local communities in peace-building efforts.

Its impact goes beyond just recognition and serves as a powerful mechanism to bring international attention to the critical issues faced by African nations, especially in conflict-affected regions.

Through the Award, Africa takes a step closer towards achieving lasting peace and stability for its people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

