22 Professors of Takoradi Technical University undergo capacity building training

Takoradi, Aug. 21, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has organized a training for 22 of its Professors to equip them with vital skills to enable them excel in their various fields of expertise.

The training was part of strategic efforts of the University to resource the Professors with valuable knowledge geared towards empowering them to help drive the TTU’s vision of becoming a centre of excellence in research, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Participants were taken through various topics, including personal grooming and brand identity, inaugural lectures, publications, mentorship, quality assurance issues, assessment of promotion documents, patent development and ownership, thesis supervision, progress report on statutes review and securing grant for research among others.

Reverend Prof. John Frank Eshun, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, speaking at the training workshop, encouraged participants to broaden their scope of research to gain more knowledge that would help them drive excellence and transformation in their various facilities.

He also advised them to adopt good communication and problem solving skills and be circumspect in dealing with students, saying “Our role as Professors is to guide students in a right environment to enable them succeed for academic excellence”.

Prof. Albert Abane, a resource person for the event, presenting on how to secure grants for research, advised the Professors to always do critical needs assessment to identify areas of grant opportunities, adding that they must think through development gaps and develop research proposals that would be impactful for sustainable development.

“We must also be realistic and modest in our research budget proposals so that we can stand a better chance of securing grant for our researches”, he noted.

Prof. Abane asked participants to be good mentors to their students and assist them to harness their potentials to help them excel in their academic work.

Dr Moses McLean Abnory, Registrar of TTU, who spoke on personal grooming and brand identity, said as Professors, they were ambassadors of the University and that, they must develop a high sense of self-esteem as it could be an asset for themselves and the University in general.

