CEO of Ghana Highway Authority to address GITFiC-AfCFTA conference in Lome, Togo

Accra, Aug 21, GNA – The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference ( GITFiC), in partnership with the Togolese Minister of Commerce, Industry and Consumption, will jointly organize a day’s conference in Lome on Tuesday August 22, 2023

The joint conference is on the theme; Enhancing Trade Relations between Ghana and Togo; Issues and Challenges related to Trade and the AfCFTA Market.

A statement signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Lome conference is part of a continental sensitization project undertaken by the GITFiC to help sensitize ratified Member States on the AfCFTA and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

It said the project was focused on assessing the sensitization, acceptability, implementation and adaptability levels of the AfCFTA and PAPSS in each ratified Member State across the continent.

“The Ghana Highway Authority, through its outstanding Chief Executive Officer Christian Nti, will lead a delegation from the Authority to Lome to give a keynote address on the theme; Bridging Borders, Boosting Trade – The Transformative Power of Road Connectivity in AfCFTA’s Prosperity”.

The statement said the Ghanaian delegation will also include the Head of Trade of the European Union Delegation in Ghana, the Customs Commissioner in charge of the AfCFTA in Ghana, Trade Expert from the Ghana International Trade Commission, a section of the business community in Ghana and selected media organisations.

The Ghanaian delegation will be received in Lome by Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

