Akwabeng community appeals to government for new primary school block

By Alex Baah Boadi

Akwabeng (WN/R), Aug. 21, GNA – Nana Akwasi Akwabeng II, Sub Chief of Akwabeng community in the Kwasare Electoral Area in the Bia East District of the Western North Region, has appealed to the government to construct a new primary classroom block in the community.

He said the current structure for the about 176 pupils in the Akwabeng D/A Primary School was built using mud by the members of the community, which he added was in a deplorable state that needed urgent attention from the government.

Nana Akwabeng II, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the school lacked basic infrastructure needed to enhance teaching and learning process in the school.

He appealed to central government through the Bia East District Assembly to take concrete steps to build a new classroom block to guarantee safe teaching and learning environment for both teachers and pupils in the school.

He asked the Ghana Education Service to post trained teachers to the community, saying some of the teachers in the community were recruited and being paid by the community.

Speaking on roads, Nana Akwabeng II mentioned that roads that connected communities such as Kwasakrom, Dramanikrom, K.K Krom and Amadukrom were all in deplorable state, thus, making it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to the market and their various homes.

He appealed to authorities to put in place efficient measures to fix the roads for improved socio-economic benefits in the areas.

The Sub Chief also expressed worry over the erratic electric power supply in the community, and called for urgent intervention from those responsible to address the challenge.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarfo Sarkodie, Assembly Member for Kwasare Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency that the Bia East District Chief Executive had promised to support the community to with the needed resources to construct a new classroom block, and also help to resolve other pertinent issues in the community.

GNA

