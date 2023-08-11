2023 BECE ends successfully at Kpone-Katamanso 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (Near Tema), Aug. 11, GNA – The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has ended successfully, with about 9,011 candidates taking part.

There were 4,906 from 36 public schools and 4,105 from 238 private schools for the examination, held in 30 centres.

Data available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that a total of 4,306 males and 4,705 females from 274 schools participated in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

Mr Evans Harry Arthur, the Municipal Education Director, commended the candidates, parents, teachers, invigilators, and all stakeholders for the incident-free examination.

He lauded the Ghana Police Service, which provided security throughout the five-day exercise, as well as the Municipal Assembly for the support.

He said the students were well prepared for the examination and were optimistic that they would come out with good grades.

GNA

