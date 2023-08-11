Tema MCE congratulates BECE candidates for good conduct 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 11, GNA – Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has congratulated the final-year pupils for successfully sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Paying a visit to some centres in the Tema Metropolis during the final paper (French), he reminded them not to engage in immoral activities while awaiting their results but rather prepare themselves towards entering the senior high school to benefit from the Free SHS programme.

He said the Assembly had put in place the ‘Mayor’s Award,’ which was initiated last year to honour excelling pupils and urged them to climb higher the educational ladder.

A total of 4,233 pupils from 27 public and 67 private schools in the Tema area sat for the 2023 BECE.

A total of 2,497 were from public basic schools, while 1,736 were from private schools.

The exams were conducted in 13 centres, consisting of six in Tema Central and seven in Tema East, making use of 149 invigilators, 13 supervisors, and 14 assistant supervisors.

A total of 18 police personnel were deployed to ensure security during the exams, while 13 nurses were also assigned to the various centres to attend to minor illnesses.

This year’s BECE has been described by educationists as one of the best conducted, with no incidents in the Tema Metropolis.

GNA

