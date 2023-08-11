First batch of UHAS Basic students complete BECE 

Ho, Aug 11, GNA-The first batch of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Basic School, who were part of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), have successfully completed the examination ending Friday with a French paper.

The Gallant Seven of five girls and two boys became the pioneering pacesetters for UHAS Basic School to complete an external examination.

Ms Adjoa Nyamekye Afriyie Forkuo, a candidate and the outgone Girl’s Prefect told the Ghana News Agency her fears, which translated into nervousness before the first paper but that vanished when the exam papers were shared and the invigilators commands for start work.

“BECE is just a normal exam after those initial scary moments,” she said that the mock exams which were prelude to the BECE were more difficult than what we encountered at UHAS Basic.

Ms Forkuo is optimistic of making aggregate Six, all things being equal.

Ms Etornam Priscilla, Hillary Antor, another pioneering candidate expected to make aggregate Seven from the preparations offered them by the school authorities.

They paid glowing tributes to their parents and teachers for collective efforts, which they believed would bear positive fruits in shaping their academic journey.

Mr Seth Korgah, Head of UHAS Basic described the academic journey for the pioneering class as torturous but with tenacity of purpose and Grace of God, the first BECE hurdle has been cleared.

He expects a 100 per cent score due to the preparations by teachers, extra classes, online and weekend classes.

“BECE seem far from us but today, we have conquered that successfully,” graced by no prevailing health issues nor exam malpractice.

Mr Korgah thanked parents and other stakeholders for their support and asked for continuous prayers for the examiners, who would mark the papers, as “we jubilate.”

UHAS Basic was established in 202 for students of the University community but extended to the public.

