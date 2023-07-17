Volta Regional Health Directorate launches COVID-19 vaccination days 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Jul 17, GNA – The Volta Regional Health Directorate and partners have launched a media programme for the seventh National COVID-19 Vaccination Days to shore up vaccine hesitancy in the region.

The Region would between July 19 – 23, this year, reach out to a target of 53,134 adults, who would be taking the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

The Region has recorded the country’s lowest rate of fully vaccinated people with only 402, 163 out of the 1,387,537 representing 40.6 per cent of its target population as of June 6, 2023.

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Acting Regional Director of Health, who disclosed this at the launch said at the despite the numerous vaccination campaigns, the rate of coverage was still low compared to other regions.

“I must confess that it would have been far lower if not for the support we received from many stakeholders.”

He said the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the end of COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 5.

However, the WHO, on the other hand, stated that COVID-19 is still a worldwide health hazard, warning that the virus remained a substantial global threat.

“The WHO declaration does not imply that the battle against the virus is done or over.”

“The legacy we can hand over to the next generation is one that has made a habit out of preventive practices like hand washing, good nutrition, exercise, and good health-seeking behavior like availing ourselves to support vaccination campaigns. Let us make a deliberate effort to sustain these interventions,” he added.

Dr Djokoto noted that the pandemic had made the country emerged out of the crisis stronger as public health emergency preparedness and response capacity have been built significantly across the board.

“We have an emergency operation centre, treatment centres for infectious diseases, new intensive care units have been built in several locations, several oxygen plant projects are coming up in various facilities in the region, new district hospitals are coming up steadily to improve access to care with the capacity of healthcare workers being enhanced.

“Throughout the history of medicine, we know that preventive steps and measures have saved millions of lives. Wearing facemasks, regular hand washing, and physical distancing appeared too basic, but they saved us not only from COVID-19 but from other respiratory infections and diarrhoea diseases such as cholera during the period of the pandemic.”

Dr Djokoto said the impact of vaccination could not be underestimated as it had been widely regarded as the most cost-effective public health intervention targeted at reducing childhood mortality and morbidity.

Mr Emmanuel Bonsu, Regional Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Officer gave the new targeted regional cumulative COVID-19 vaccination as of July, this year as 989,394(58% of total population), 909,564 total doses administered, 532,192 (52.9%), 402,165 (40.6%), and 149,794 (37%).

He espoused challenges as high level of vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation, disinformation and misconceptions, low-risk perception, and declaration of the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 no longer a public health emergency.

He said there was need to intensify risk communication and social mobilisation to lessen vaccine hesitancy, collaborate with partners to increase education for improved demand generation, intensification of routine vaccination as well as extend vaccination to all health facilities.

Mr Joseph Jerela, Regional Surveillance Officer said the Volta region recorded 6,199 COVID-19 cases with 6,109 recoveries constituting 98.55 per cent and 90 deaths between 2020-2022 with the national cases recording 171,657cases, 170,188 recoveries representing 99.10 per cent and 1,462 deaths.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim, Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area, presiding said majority of the population of the region have failed to take the COVID-19 jab for fear, myths and misconceptions.

He called for tested strategies to dismantle these negative perceptions and the have many more people to receive the jab while commending all health workers, who have risked their lives for the safety of the larger population thanking them for the continuous dedication to duty.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

