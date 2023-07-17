Volta fishers thank government for support during closed season  

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), July 17, GNA – Fisherfolk in the Volta Region have expressed gratitude to the government for providing them with some relief items to cushion them as they observed this year’s closed fishing season.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) following a plea from the fishers, distributed food items including mini bags of rice, cooking oil, aluminum bowls and wire nets to the fishers as part of efforts to lessen the financial burden on the fishers, many of whom have been temporarily rendered jobless without alternative sources of livelihood as they complied with the month long closed season.

The items were received by leadership of the Volta chapters of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) and the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NaFPTA) for onward distribution to the fishers across all the landing beaches in the region.

Torgbi Seth Agbo Kedey, Deputy Volta Regional Chief Fisherman in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), praised government for the timely intervention and gave the assurance that the items would be fairly distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

Mr Narbi Alordo, Chief Fisherman for Denu Landing Beach also expressed appreciation to MoFAD for listening to their plea and assured of the commitment of all chief fishermen in ensuring that the closed season directive was fully complied with to achieve the intended purpose.

Mr Francis Bedzo, a former assemblyman for Denu electoral area who operated a fishing company at the landing beach on behalf of the fishers, thanked government for the gesture.

He advised all canoe owners to comply with the directive which he observed “is for our own good.”

Madam Dzifa Dorkunor, leader of the fishmongers and traders’ association at the landing beach expressed joy for the support which she said, “will go a long way to lessen the financial burden on us and our families.”

GNA

