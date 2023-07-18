Two on bail over alleged theft of GHC37,000.00 maize

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 18, GNA – Two persons have been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties each for the theft of 114 bags of maize valued at GHC37,050.00.

Sarah Mensah, a trader denied stealing the items, whilst Richmond Anane, a labourer, denied aiding and abetting her.

They will return to the Court on August 15, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Michael Vuvor told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour that the complainant in the case, Mr Michael Latif Mohammed, who is also a farmer, employed Anane as a labourer.

He said on February 7, 2023, the complainant asked Anane to look for buyers for his bags of maize.

The prosecution said two weeks later the complainant travelled and Anane took advantage of his absence and allowed Sarah to steal 114 50-kilogramme bags of maize from the storeroom on the farm.

It said when the complainant returned from his journey and detected the theft, he had Anane arrested.

Subsequently, Sarah was also arrested but they failed to lead the police to the buyers.

They were charged after investigations.

GNA

