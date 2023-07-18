NPP Communications Director, DCE receive career awards

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 18, GNA – Mr Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the weekend received an award for his exceptional contributions towards the development of politics and democracy in the Bono Region.

For his prize, Mr Yakubu who was crowned the most outstanding politician in the region, received a plaque and a citation from the Domfo Helper, the organisers of the Career Excellence Awards (CEA).

He was among other politicians in the region, including Mr Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kofi Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kwadwo Adjei-Darko, a former minister of state and Member of Parliament (MP) and Mr Joseph Danquah, a former Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Development Authority who were nominated for the award.

Mr Emmanuel Akone, the Banda District Chief Executive (DCE) in the region also received a similar award for emerging as the most outstanding Municipal/DCE in the region and received a plaque and a citation.

Other illustrious sons and daughters of the region who had distinguished themselves in politics, business and social life were also honoured and received citation of honour at an award night held at the auditorium of the Sunyani Technical University.

They included Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Odeneho Akosua Fema Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area and Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA).

According to Karena Grace Crankson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Domfo Helper, recognised the sterling contributions of individuals and all towards the holistic development of the nation.

She said the awardees deserved the awards because they had demonstrated resilience and adaptability in shaping their chosen careers which had therefore impacted positively on the society, saying “we strongly believe success is not an end point, instead an on-going process which requires self-discipline and resilience”.

Odeneho Dwaben II, who was the guest of honour, congratulated the awardees for their hard work and spirit of patriotism, and expressed the hope that the award would greatly inspire others to also render selfless and dedicated services towards the development of the country.

She said excellence remains a major key to prosperity and progress and advised everybody to be committed to their chosen career goals, focused on adding value and developing themselves, and thus contribute to building a better and prosperous society for all.

Later in an interview, Messrs. Yakubu and Akone told the Ghana News Agency they were highly elated and described the award as surprising and least expected, and expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition, which would push and inspire them to do more in serving humanity.

