TDC donates books to junior and senior high schools in Tema 

By Ruth Dery

Tema, July 18, GNA -A few primary, junior high, and senior high schools in the Tema Metro and Tema West Municipal have received 13,000 branded exercise books from The TDC Development Company Limited.

The gift is a component of TDC’s festivities for its 70th anniversary.

The books were given to the beneficiary schools on behalf of the company by Mr. Solomon Lartey, Head of Procurement, Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer, and a few other officials from the Corporate Planning Department.

Olams SHS, Chemu SHS, Tema Secondary School, St. Paul Methodist Basic School, and Manhean Anglican JHS were among the recipient institutions.

Others, such as Oninku Drive 1 & 2 JHS; Akodzo JHS; Mante-Din Drive School; Lorenz Wolf; Community 11 Complex School, Community 7 & 8 No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 JHS, Rahmaniyya Islamic Basic, Naval Base JHS, Manhean TMA 1 JHS, Republic Road JHS, Adjetey Ansah JHS, and St. Peter R/C Basic School also benefited from the donation.

The Heads of the Schools congratulated the team and expressed gratitude to the Company for the kind act and pledged to make good use of the books.

In a follow-up interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Lartey explained that the donation was necessary and formed part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to support education in Tema and the surrounding area.

