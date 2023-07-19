CPP to empower women to break psychological barriers

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, July 19, GNA – Nanahemaa Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), has stated that the party will roll out a strategy to empower women to break psychological and mental barriers.

“Today’s women must face challenges and bottlenecks to thrive under this current global dispensation,” Nanahemaa Kumankuma explained.

She noted, “The way we see gender roles is formed and perpetuated by our interactions with our social environment. Our perceptions about these roles unconsciously influence how we value the contribution of individuals around us”.

The CPP Chairperson stated this at a stakeholder engagement organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

Speaking on the topic, “The Path of Women Entrepreneurs: Challenges and Prospects,” Nanahemaa Kumankuma, who is the CPP Election 2024 Flagbearer Hopeful, stressed that women have a lot of potential that could be harnessed to scale up national development.

She explained that Articles 17 (1) and (2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution guarantee gender equality and freedom of women and men, girls and boys, from discrimination based on social or economic status, among others.

She, therefore, urged women to pick up the tools and break the glass ceilings, stressing that efforts for gender equity would continue to be a mirage if “women failed to confront the issues.

She noted, however, that issues of concern include Inequality in access to social protection for the marginalized, vulnerable, and poor.

“Inequalities in the burden of extreme poverty, education, skilled training gaps, and excess maternal mortality; and Unequal access to socio-economic power and justice, including lack of respect for and inadequate protection and promotion of women’s human rights.

“Inequalities between women and men in the sharing of power and decision-making at all levels, as well as dealing with all kinds of conflicts, insecurities, and threats against women,” she said.

She stated that the Ghanaian woman, when given the opportunity, could make lots of gains for the family and nation.

According to her, women formed much of the population, saying that more women must endeavour to take up leadership roles to help fine-tune the needs of the public.

Nanahemaa Kumankuma also said it was time for women to learn to be entrepreneurs, stressing that only three percent of the entire population were employed in government institutions, a situation she said could be remedied if people acquired skills to be self-reliant.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

