Sunyani East NPP Communication’s Director shortlisted for excellence award By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 6, GNA – Mr Abubakari Yakubu, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sunyani East Constituency has been shortlisted for an excellence award for his contributions to the development of Ghana’s economy.

The Career Excellence Awards (CEA) recognises and appreciates the contributions of all workers towards national economic growth.

A statement issued and jointly signed by Karena Grace Crankson and Prince Gyasi Berchie Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the CEA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said “we acknowledge workers across all sectors in our economy in order to encourage hard work”.

It expressed the hope that the award would not only motivate Mr Yakubu to work hard, but also inspire other young people to develop interest in national issues and contribute to nation- building.

Mr Yakubu in an interview with the GNA said he was highly elated about his nomination and expressed the hope that the youth despite hindrances would remain focused and use their lives productively.

He expressed worry that the ancient Ghanaian traits of nationalism and love for nation had declined among the youth in the country, saying “despite all the challenges confronting us, it is also our responsibility as youth to contribute our quota in building a better Ghana”.

Mr Yakubu advised the unemployed youth to engage in entrepreneurship and employable skills training to build their future, instead of over-relying on the government for jobs.

