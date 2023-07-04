MTN Ghana supports Edina Bakatue with GHC25,000 cash

By Prince Acquah

Elmina, July 4, GNA – MTN Ghana has made a cash donation of GHC25,000 as sponsorship for this year’s Bakatue Festival of the chiefs and people of Edina (Elmina) in the Central Region.

The mobile network company gave GHS10,000 of the money to the Edina Traditional Council and donated the remaining GHS15,000 as sponsorship for the regatta, a prominent feature of the festival.

Other items including drink hampers GHS1,000 worth of airtime and souvenirs were also given to the Traditional Council.

Nana Kodwo Condua VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, received the donation on behalf of the Traditional Council at a brief ceremony at the Elmina Palace.

The Bakatue Festival is celebrated annually and commences on the first Tuesday of July to offer prayers and show of appreciation to the gods for a good fishing year.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Buy made in Ghana goods and use made in Ghana products and support Ghanaian industries and create employment for the youth.”

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager for the South-West Business District, MTN Ghana, underscored the need for citizens to support and promote made in Ghana products.

He indicated that Ghana was capable of developing a local economy that could participate profitably at the global level if citizens made conscious efforts to support goods and services made in the country.

In the spirit of that he noted, the MTN had invested in many Ghanaian products and services that could boost the economy and support the people.

“We pledge to continue to contribute to the creation of jobs by buying made in Ghana goods,” he added.

Mr Nyarko further explained that the donation was also a gesture of appreciation for the longstanding friendship between MTN and the people of Elmina.

He said the festival was an opportunity for them to reflect on the progress made so far together and reaffirm their commitment to continuing with the fruitful partnership.

“Our promise is to do whatever we can to enhance the lives of our people and ensure they have the best resources to meet their needs,” he stressed.

For his part, Nana Condua thanked MTN for the support and hoped for a continuous relationship that would inure to the benefit of the ancient town and the mobile network operator.

