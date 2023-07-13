Strengthening football fundamentals key to achieving pre-eminence — GFA President Okraku

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 13, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stressed the need to strengthen Ghana’s football fundamentals if we are to take our rightful place as an African football heavyweight.

He said this during the launch of the National Football Philosophy, which was also termed “Ghana’s Football DNA,” on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Africa Trade House in Accra.

According to the GFA President, this strategy of fixing the fundamentals of Ghana’s football began two years ago as they sought steps to sustain the football ecosystem.

He noted that this long-term strategy was key to solving the erratic results and performances of Ghana’s national teams as well as the local clubs.

“One of the practical and pragmatic steps we have taken is to pay key attention to our coaching system, and the key partners to this transformation of our football would be former footballers, politicians, and other stakeholders,” he stated.

Mr. Okraku stated that some key past strategies, such as the “Multi System” and the Agoro,” have tried to define the identity of Ghana’s football, but he believes the Ghana Football DNA strategy will help fix the fundamentals.

“Never in our football history has there been a forum for scientific treatment of our football that identifies our strengths, weaknesses, values, and history of our football,” he added.

Mr. Okraku stated that the publication of the long-term strategy would serve as the bedrock for Ghana’s football development, having studied the current trends and dynamics of the game.

He stated that the publication covers areas of tactical, physical, and psychological prepositions of Ghana’s football and the proper path to giving our football identity and achieving success.

