Ghana to participate in International Relay Championship

By Rabiatu Abubakr Atogna

Accra, July 13, GNA – Ghana is set to participate in this years International Relay Championship slated for July 14, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

This follows an invitation from the Nigerian Athletics Federation for Ghana to compete in the event.

Selected Athletes who would represent the West African giants were Ansah Sarfo, Barnabas Koby Aggeh, Reymond French, Edwin Kwabla Gadayi, Israel Anane Domeh, Salam Adama, Solomon Diafo,Florence Agyemang, Rafiatu Nuhu, Fatao Mariama, Aduntira Grace and Lovina Awusi.

Team Ghana would battle in the 4×100 men relay, 4×400 relay and the 4×400 mixed relay.

The team would depart Ghana to Nigeria on July 13,2023

Ghana swept a total of 24 medals at the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) ll Senior Championship at the stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo, and would seek to make history again in this championship.

GNA.

