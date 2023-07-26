Somali forces kill 25 al-Shabab militants in southwestern region

MOGADISHU, July 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Somali National Army (SNA), on Tuesday killed 25 al-Shabab militants including foreign jihadists in Bakool Region, southwestern Somalia, officials confirmed.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-adala, deputy minister of information, culture and tourism, told Somali National News Agency that the forces managed to thwart an attack by the militants targeting civilians.

“Our forces conducted a successful operation against terrorists near Wajid District today, killing 25 al-Shabab militants, including five foreign fighters, during the operation,” Somali National News Agency quoted Al-adala as saying.

The latest onslaught against al-Shabab came a day after they launched a suicide bomb attack at Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, where at least 25 soldiers were killed.

Despite losing its fighters amid the relentless onslaught by the SNA and international partners, al-Shabab fighters have stepped up attacks across Somalia.

GNA

