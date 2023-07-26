Monsoon rains, flooding claim more than 150 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 26, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan, has risen above 150, amid fresh warnings of more rains and flash floods to come.

According to data compiled by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll crossed the 150 mark on Wednesday, with 66 of the deaths reported in Punjab.

More than 230 people had been injured in the incidents, caused by the rains or flooding, while more than 450 houses were damaged.

The deadliest incident occurred in the capital Islamabad, when 13 labourers were killed as the wall of an underpass under construction, collapsed on their camp.

Record-breaking heavy rains disrupted life in the eastern city of Lahore, flooding the urban area.

Meanwhile on Monday, the metrological department issued fresh warnings of flash floods in Balochistan, hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab and urban flooding in Sindh.

Around 2,000 people were killed by catastrophic floods and the subsequent outbreak of diseases in Pakistan last, year when a third of the country was submerged, affecting 33 million people.

Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, but is among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable nations.

