Protests gain momentum in Israel over judicial reform 

Tel Aviv, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - Tens of thousands of people protested in Israel on Saturday against the government’s plans to fast-track a controversial legal reform that many fear will weaken the judiciary.

More than 150,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv alone, despite extremely humid weather, according to media reports.

Thousands of people also protested in other cities.

Israel’s government working to pass a law that would limit the Supreme Court’s oversight power of the government and individual ministers.

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is preparing the bill for a final vote in parliament.

Critics fear that the law could lead to corruption and arbitrary appointments to senior posts, while the government accuses judges of excessive interference in political decisions.

There have been months of demonstrations against the plans and the protests are gaining further momentum as the bill advances.

Hundreds of reservists say they will stop serving if the law is passed and hundreds more could follow their example.

More than 1,000 doctors have also threatened to walk off the job. They fear that the judicial reform will have a negative impact on the economy, democracy and security and also on the health care system.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of Shas party leader Arie Deri as interior minister was “inappropriate” due to his recent conviction, forcing Netanyahu to dismiss his loyalist. The new law means he would likely be reinstated, observers say.

The government’s planned reforms are highly divisive, with 67% of people saying they fear civil war could break out, according to a poll by the Channel 12 broadcaster.

Further rallies are planned for Tuesday, set to be a “day of resistance” when protesters will seek to block roads nationwide.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

