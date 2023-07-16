Israel’s Netanyahu in hospital but says he is feeling ‘well’ 

Tel Aviv, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital near Tel Aviv, his office said on Saturday.

Netanyahu, 73, was in stable condition and was being examined, it said. His office later said that he would have to spend the night in hospital.

According to Israeli media reports, the premier had been feeling unwell.

A spokesman later said Netanyahu had been dehydrated.

In a video message from hospital, the Israeli premier said he had been exposed to the sun the day before without water or wearing a head covering. Like many European countries, Israel is currently struggling with a heatwave.

“Thank God, I’m feeling very well,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has been hospitalized several times in the past due to health issues.

GNA

