NPP Parliamentary primaries: MCE to contest Navrongo Central

Navrongo (U/E), July 12, GNA – Mr Joseph Adongo, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Navrongo Central constituency in the Upper East Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Navrongo, Mr Adongo indicated that he would be picking forms to seek nominations to contest in the upcoming primaries.

“Next week, when we are all there and the forms are out, we will pick and go back to the people and ask for their mandate, fill the forms, submit and wait for the election, so I am fully ready to contest the primaries,” he declared.

Mr Adongo, who became the MCE for the area barely three years ago, was a two-term constituency organiser of the NPP, former deputy regional organiser, and a former Presiding Member of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly.

He said the NPP lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections because of poor organisation.

“I am the right candidate to lead the party to reclaim the seat from the NDC”, he said.

“This seat was for NPP but we lost it and we think that we lost it because we did not organize ourselves well and if we organise ourselves well, we will be able to get it back, so we must get someone who can do the organisation well and I know the system very well because have been in the system for a very long time,” he said.

The MCE noted that understanding the issues that affected the lives of the people was important to securing the seat in 2024 elections, adding that “I dine and wine with the people.”

“I have been through thick and thin in this constituency and I know the issues on the ground surrounding our loss, our differences and all that is affecting the party because I have been part of the party, I have been in the constituency in all my working life and all the time I am always part of the campaign, so I know the issues and it is part of addressing them.”

He said unity was key to securing victory in the elections and promised to work to ensure that the party was united and stakeholders in the party worked together for a common goal.

Mr Adongo explained that roads, education, job creation and agriculture sectors would be prioritised to ensure that the livelihoods of the people were improved and urged the delegates to vote for him when given the nod to contest in the primaries.

