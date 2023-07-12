Margaret Gyapong’s scholarship supports four brilliant UHAS girls 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 12, GNA – The Dora Gertrude Quaye Memorial Scholarship Fund has doled out a total of GHC23,240 to support four brilliant and deserving students at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The all-females carried an average GPA of 3.5 and made it through a selection process by a committee, and were honoured with a cheque at the Second Professor Margaret Gyapong Annual Lecture and Mentorship Fund held in Ho.

Prof Gyapong, the world-renowned research scientist, who is the Director of the UHAS Institute of Health Research, set up the Fund last year to honour her late mother.

The package for the students would cover a year’s requirement for fees and accommodation.

Prof. Gyapong said the quality of beneficiaries showed the dedication of the awarding committee, which ensured the scheme benefited the deserving.

The Professor seeded the support initiative with 20,000 Euros which came with the recognition as the Outstanding Female Scientist for the year 2020 and said it should help women aspire to excel.

Prof. Gyapong asked the awardees to maintain their academic flairs and encouraged them to mentor the younger and upcoming ones as the fund would help enhance women’s access to education.

Prof. Lydia Aziato, the University’s Vice Chancellor, who was chairperson for the programme extolled the fund initiative and expressed appreciation to Prof Gyapong and her family.

She encouraged beneficiaries to make the fund attractive through hard work and reassured them of the University’s commitment to sustaining the initiative.

Professor Irene Agyepong of the Public Health Faculty of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons was the Speaker of the lecture and mentorship event, which was on the theme “Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leader: The Girl Child an Agent of Change.”

It was attended by the University community and students from senior high schools in the area, where the professor used her life experience to encourage women and girls to break the trend of school terminations among their gender.

She joined a panel discussion together with Prof Gyapong enabling an open deliberation on the theme.

GNA

