NDC Minority boycotts Parliamentary sittings in solidarity with Gyakye Quayson

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 18, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority on Tuesday again boycotted parliamentary sitting to solidarise with their colleague, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, who is standing trial in court.

The boycott was to enable the Minority Caucus to accompany him to the court.

The Minority Caucus two weeks ago informed the Speaker of Parliament that they would not be attending upon the business of the House on days that their trio colleagues, standing trials were to appear in Court.

The trio include Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North; Mr Collins Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

At Tuesday’s sitting, questions that were captured on the Order Paper of the House, standing in the name of some Minority Members for the Health Minister to answer, but because of their absence, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, directed that the answers to the questions be captured in the Hansard as having been answered.

GNA

