NDC Suspends Akontombra Communication Officer

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), July 18, GNA – The Western North Regional Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Mr Ernest Fosu Boakye, Sefwi-Akontombra constituency communication officer of the party for misconduct.

In a statement signed by Mr George Ofori Danquah, Regional Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the decision to suspend Mr Boakye was because he made speculative statements against the leadership of the party on a local radio station at Wiawso which was in contravention with clause 1(C) of Article 49 of the party’s Constitution.

The statement alleged that Mr Boakye was pushing for an agenda for their political opponents, noting that he did a similar thing during the 2020 elections.

The statement said, “though you have denied the allegations a team has been put in place to investigate the matter to the core, therefore you are to step aside to avoid conflict of interest. ”

The matter would be referred to the Regional Discipline Committee at the right time for a final hearing and determination, the statement indicated.

“You are therefore to hand over any party property in your possession to the constituency Deputy communication officer until final determination of the issue and stay out of party programmes and activities”.

