NCCE engages youth groups at Nanton District on violent extremism 

Nanton (N/R), July 13, GNA – A youth engagement event has been held in the Nanton District to inculcate in the youth the spirit of patriotism, civic responsibility, inclusive values, social recognition, and a sense of belonging to their immediate community.

It was also to improve their knowledge and attitudes on the culture of tolerance and non-violence such that they would become ambassadors for peace in their communities.

Various youth and interest groups in the district joined the event at Nanton, which was organised by the Nanton District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of efforts to prevent violent extremism in the country.

It was in line with the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project, being implemented by the NCCE with funding from the European Union to strengthen state and non-state actors in the fight against violent extremism in the country.

Superintendent Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah, Savelugu District Police Commander, who took participants through topics such as community surveillance, awareness creation, possible signs of radicalism, neighbourhood watch, community patrol, what to do during attack amongst others, urged participants to be vigilant in their communities to identify suspicious acts and characters.

The main objective of the PCVE project is to prevent and contain violent extremism through promotion of social cohesion, peace, and tolerance in the country.

The engagement with the youth groups was to ensure that the youth understood the negative consequences of joining extremist groups as well as appreciate the legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremists and terrorist groups in the country.

Superintendent Mr Ankrah explained violent extremism and radicalisation to the participants and urged them to take their personal safety seriously.

He urged them to look out and report suspicious characters to the law enforcement officers to act against them.

Mr Samuel Akuamoah, Deputy Chairperson of NCCE, expressed the need for improved Police-public relations to help in sharing information, which he indicated was important in fighting crime.

A representative from the Northern Regional office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative who made a presentation on peacebuilding mechanisms and national cohesion, emphasised need for all to prioritise religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and national unity, and avoid discrimination, saying it was necessary to promote the development of the area.

Mr Iddrisu Ibrahim, Nanton District Director of NCCE urged all to support efforts to prevent and contain the threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the area.

The participants, in a communiqué after a group work, expressed their commitment to eschew violence and uphold peace as well as sensitise their community members on the PCVE project to help in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism in the country.

