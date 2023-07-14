Let’s break misconceptions surrounding STEM – STEMinist Foundation

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 14, GNA – The STEMinist Foundation, Ghana, says breaking the myths surrounding the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is one sure way of encouraging more females to venture into the area.

The STEMinist Foundation, Ghana, is an active network of women advocating for an equal world through the greater representation of women in STEM fields.

The Foundation aims to contribute to a just transition to a regenerative economy by inspiring women to take up STEM-related careers.

Ms. Stephanie Asabea Opoku, Administrative Officer and Project Lead STEMinist Foundation, Ghana, stated this at a stakeholder engagement organized by the Ghana News Agency, which is a progressive media platform for state and non-state actors to contribute to national development.

Ms. Opoku said society had created the impression that the STEM field was very tough, suitable for men and people who were very analytical, with little or no jobs available, especially for women.

She said the field was rather interesting and dynamic and allowed people to solve problems around the world in different ways, stressing that there were several jobs that required people with STEM backgrounds to fill such spaces irrespective of their gender.

She mentioned that although the number of women venturing into the field is increasing currently, more needs to be done to encourage girls, right from their basic education, to see the field as one that could be studied by all.

She added that the field brought out the creativity of people, who are being innovative to fill some gaps in society as well as create more jobs for others, adding that the era where people completed school and awaited employment was being changed by the introduction of STEM.

Ms. Opoku said the focus of education had gone beyond only math and science concepts, saying that critical thinking, decision-making, curiosity, leadership and problem solving were some benefits STEM was imbibing in children, making them challenge standards.

She stressed the need to capitalize on STEM to prepare the future generation, especially females, to become innovators and inventors.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, encouraged female journalists to venture into STEM reportage, which would also serve as a catalyst to encourage younger ones to study science and its related courses.

Mr. Ameyibor urged media houses to build the capacity of their reporters to take on the new challenge of the STEM revolution through enhanced reportage.

