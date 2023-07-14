Demystify study of sciences in pre-tertiary schools – Prof. Avoke urges teachers

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), July 14, GNA – Professor Mawutor Avoke, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education (UEW) has advised Science tutors to adopt innovative teaching skills to demystify the teaching and learning of science at the pre-tertiary level.

Schools and colleges, he said, should provide the environment and opportunities that made the study of science and technology interesting, easy, and enjoyable.

That, Prof Avoke said, should be supported by appropriate government policy and facilities such as laboratories and good science museums appropriately equipped and resourced.

He was speaking at a forum organised by UEW Department of Physics Education on innovative teaching and strategies in pre-tertiary schools in the Central Region.

The engagement sought to train competent professional teachers, conduct research, and disseminate knowledge and to contribute to educational policy and development.

It also provided the opportunities for students to develop their unique pedagogical content knowledge in physics at the SHS level.

That was hinged on providing students with more in-depth understanding of concepts and theories to engage in scientific and educational research that will help promote physics education.

“It is imperative for us to adopt innovate teaching strategies that will enable us to address these misconceptions effectively,” Prof Avoke stated.

Earlier, Dr Gloria Armah, the Head UEW, Department of Physics Education, in a welcoming address revealed that Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) was key to Ghana’s transformation agenda.

She noted that STEM, as a vision of government, would provide and promote quality education that would compete with international standards and give teachers equal comfort.

The study of physics in schools, colleges, and universities is therefore very crucial since it is the basis of engineering and technology, she indicated.

She advised students to study hard to justify the assistance given to them by parents and the government.

The students were also taken through practicals to give them a tangible understanding of the field as well as spark their interest.

GNA

