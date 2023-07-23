Hannah Asamoah submits forms to contest Agona East NPP Parliamentary primary 

By James Esuon

Agona Duakwa (C/R), July 23, GNA-Mrs Hannah Asamoah, Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has submitted her nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary.

The chairperson, who was also the former Youth Organiser of the constituency, was accompanied by scores of polling station executives and area coordinators.

Addressing the supporters after the submission, Mrs Asamoah said she was overwhelmed by the teeming members who travelled from far and near to support her.

She expressed confidence and trust that the support would go a long way to assist to win the primary and further recapturing the parliamentary seat in 2024.

Mrs Asamoah called for unity and mutual understanding among the members, adding that without unity it would be extremely difficult to achieve the aims and objectives of the party.

“Though I have not assumed the position of an MP, I have tried my best to provide jobs to the youth in the area of security, education, health and others,” she told the members.

The chairperson assured that she would do everything possible within her power to secure jobs for the youth, saying that the youth were future leaders and there was a need to get them jobs to make their lives better.

She called on the supporters to work extra hard, adding that the cardinal point was to ensure that the party win convincingly both parliamentary and presidential elections in 2024.

Mrs Asamoah appealed to rank and file to bury their differences, saying that there was hope for the future that would enable the party to emerge victorious in the next parliamentary elections.

Nana Kojo Frempong, Chairman of the Election Committee, who received the form had a word of advice to the aspirant and her supporters to work as a team to assist the party to win in the next elections.

He called for unity, peace, and love among the supporters in the Agona East NPP because without unity it would be difficult to recapture the seat for the party in the next elections.

The Election Committee Chairman assured Mrs Asamoah that the committee would submit the forms to the Cape Coast Regional Office of the party after the close of the nomination date given by the National Election Committee.

