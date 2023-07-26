GTA begins aggressive marketing and promotion of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

By Hafsa Obeng / Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 26, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is currently undertaking an aggressive marketing and promotion of the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The agenda, which began with exposing industry players to the new features of the Park, is aimed at increasing visits to the park domestically and internationally.

“We are hoping that in a year more than one million tourist will visit the redeveloped park.”

In this regard the GTA together with members of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), toured the facility for operators to familiarize themselves with the park to inform their engagements with tourists.

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA said,, “we are undertaking a vigorous marketing and promotion agenda in order to increase patronage of the park to about over a million tourists.”

He said as part of the agenda, the Authority would begin using the park for most of its activities, adding that the upcoming PANAFEST/Emancipation Day celebrations would also be a platform to get the diasporas, people of African descent, tourists, and visitors to visit the park.

“As they come in there will be a lot of visits to our tourist sites and attractions, and we will make sure that the park will be the number one on their list.”

Mr Kusi stated that some of them may also want to invest into the various sectors of local economy, including health, educational, and agricultural sectors, saying “all these are very important for a buoyant tourism economy.”

According to him, the tourism Ministry was working at making tourism the number one foreign exchange earner in the country and urged Ghanaians to appreciate and support the GTA’s domestic tourism campaign like the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ initiative’.

Mr Kusi stressed the need for a proper maintenance culture of the park for it to be able to stand the test of time. “If we can maintain this Park to the highest standards in the coming years, visitors will always come and we will be able to generate enough revenue for the country, while increasing domestic tourism.”

Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President, TOUGHA, expressed excitement about the redeveloped Park saying, it used to be a mausoleum but now had been expanded with a lot more features which would enhance visitor experience.

“This tour is in the right direction because it will give my members first-hand information about the various facilities in the park and expose them to the packages available so that they will in turn give tourists a fun filled experience.”

The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, commissioned on July 4, 2023, by the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo and opened to the public on July 11, 2023, is expected to attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.

GNA

