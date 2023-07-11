Government’s mid-year Budget must create entrepreneurial opportunities

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, July 11, GNA -Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an economist, says the government must reinforce the technological foundation of the nation and make funds available for the youth as start-ups to encourage more youth in manufacturing industries.

He said there was a gap between academia and companies because the majority of graduates only had theoretical knowledge without practical experience.

The Rev Dr Mensah gave the suggestion at a stakeholder engagement session organised by the Tema Ghana News Agency Office, a platform for state and non-state actors to discuss national concerns.

He spoke on the theme “Expectations of the Private Sector on the Mid-Year Budget.”

The economist cum cleric, who is also the Executive Director for the Centre for Greater Impact Africa, urged the government to develop budgetary modules in the middle of the year to fill the gap.

He advocated the transformation of technical schools into industrial educational facilities, which would aid in luring more young people into that industry and alter public perceptions that technical and vocational training was for dropouts from school.

He said turning that area of school into industrial education would help the nation flourish at the fastest rate possible since more individuals would have the skills to start some small- and medium-sized firms.

According to the economist, the people would hire others who would have been out of work after finishing school, which would reduce unemployment and boost government revenue because they would be paying taxes.

According to research, those who have completed technical or vocational training, such as engineering, were less likely to wait on the government to hire them and were more likely to open new career opportunities for both themselves and others.

GNA

