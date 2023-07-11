Court places three on remand for conspiracy to commit crime

By Dorphina Ansah

Accra, July 13, GNA – Three persons have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for conspiring to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.

Madam Josephine Amissah, Mr Evans Odai and Mr Hutchful Bernnifred were jointly charged with breaking the wall of Mr Bernard Ashley Armah, the complainant in the matter.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, has also issued bench warrants for the arrest of three other accused persons- Mr Daniel Nkoh, Mr Frank Bortey and Mr Disco Bortei- who were not present in court.

The court did not take the plea of the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to July 17, 2023.

Prosecuting police Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo told the court that the complainant Mr Amarh was a draughtsman surveyor who lived at Teshie.

The prosecution said Madam Josephine Amissah was a trader while the other accused persons were all land guards, who lived at Amanfa-Nungua and Nungua-Maame respectively.

It said Mr Armah owned a plot of land at Lashibi, which he procured from one Madam Korkor Gborbi Agoyao, who happened to be Madam Amissah’s sister, based in Germany.

It said all documents covering the land were issued to the complainant which he took to the Lands Commission for registration.

The prosecution said Madam Armah, who was not in support of her sister’s idea, organized all the other accused persons to break down a portion of a fence wall the complainant had built around the land.

A report was made to the Police and the accused persons were arrested.

It said during the investigation, the complainant submitted his land documents to support his claim while the accused persons did not produce any document.

The prosecution said both parties were paraded before the Regional Crime Officer, who advised that the accused persons stayed off the land, but they paid no heed to the advice

It said they went to the land, broke down the remaining fence wall and graded the whole land on May 30, 2023.

The prosecution said they later went into hiding and switched off their phones.

GNA

