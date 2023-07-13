GNA gets new Audit Committee 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, July 13, GNA- The Internal Audit Agency (AA) Thursday inaugurated a five-member newly-constituted Audit Committee for the Ghana News Agency to help ensure prudent financial management and control systems.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director General of the IAA, in accordance with Section 86 of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, 2016 (Act 921), swore in members of the Committee at a ceremony at the GNA’s head office in Accra.

The Committee has Mr Francis Frempong from the IAA, as Chairman, and Ms Loretta Tieku Anokye, a member, also from IAA.

The rest are Mr Kingsford Amoako, Member, from Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, Mr Peter C.N Sangbger-Dery, and Dr Charles Kwening, members representing the GNA Board and Mrs Barbara Bernice Dodoo, Deputy Director, Administration, GNA, as Secretary to the Committee.

Dr Oduro Osae charged the New Committee to collaborate with the management and stakeholders of the GNA in its advisory and mandatory duties diligently in accordance with the law.

He said under the PFM Act, audit committees were mandated to submit annual reports, including the annual statements of the status of the implementation of audit recommendations endorsed by the sector minister.

He said the committee, as part of its advisory role was also required to support the Internal Audit Unit of the Agency to prepare Risk-Based Internal Audit plan, conduct quarterly audits and ensure compliance with laws, regulations and policies.

Dr Oduro Osae urged ministries to organise joint audit committee meetings half yearly with the audit committees of institutions under the ministries to ensure that challenges confronting the various institutions were identified and addressed.

Dr Oduro Osae described the GNA as a credible news source well placed to “tell the Ghana story better” and called for support for the Agency to effectively perform its mandate in the interest of the country.

“Your reports are so credible and people give it a lot of weight. I encourage you to explore partnership opportunities,” he said.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager, GNA, said the Agency had since 2018 complied with its audit obligations as part of its commitment to strengthen internal systems and prevent irregularities.

He said the staff and management of the Agency were working assiduously to project Ghana and Africa to the world in spite of the financial constraints and appealed for adequate funding.

Mr Frempong said the new Audit Committee had accepted the responsibility bestowed on it and would discharge its duty efficiently with the support and cooperation of the management of the Agency.

