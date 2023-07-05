Gallery: Funfair, razzmatazz, stunts spice up 2023 Bakatue

By Prince Acquah

Elmina (C/R), July 05, GNA – Hundreds of Ghanaians and visitors on Tuesday, thronged the bank of the Benya Lagoon in Elmina to witness the rituals to lift the ban on fishing from the lagoon.

The annual traditional and spiritual lifting of the ban, Bakatue, is performed on the first Tuesday of July, exactly a month after the traditional authorities impose the ban.

The Bakatue Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Elmina in the Central Region to offer prayers and appreciation to the gods for a good fishing year.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Buy made-in-Ghana goods and use made-in-Ghana products and support Ghanaian industries and create employment for the youth”.

The Festival will be climaxed on Saturday with a grand durbar which Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to grace as the guest of honour.

Tuesday’s event was characterised by a funfair amid singing and dancing, regatta and canoe stunts by various fisher groups.

Here are some moments captured by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

