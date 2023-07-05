Collapsed Storey building: Two dead, three in critical condition

By Simon Agbovi

Amanfrom (G/A), July 5, GNA – Two persons have been confirmed dead after a single uncompleted storey building collapsed on them on Tuesday, July 4 at Amanfrom Assemblies, a suburb of Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality.

The owner of the building was said to have died instantly and one other on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 1400hrs, collapsed on five persons including the owner of the building and her two employees of the Restoration Healthcare and Birth Centre and two children aged five years each.

When newsmen visited the scene, an eyewitness narrated that the earth shook momentarily and passers-by managed to escape, however, the victims seated beneath the building got trapped.

The other three who were seriously injured were initially rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic but had been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Municipal Fire Commander D03, Marcel Kwame Avedo, who spoke to the media said the scene lacked access roads and that his team and the ambulance service had difficulty rescuing the victims.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the building was situated in a waterlogged area.

He advised land developers to avoid indiscriminate building of structures in communities to ensure places earmarked for road construction were reserved.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

