Dr Antwi advises farmers to contribute to nation’s climate change adaptation actions

By Dennis Peprah

Bogyampa (A/R), July 12, GNA – Dr Mary Antwi, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Environmental Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has advised farmers to support government’s efforts towards mitigating the impact of climate change to build a better society for all.



She said the impacts of climate change, including extreme heat, rising temperature, precipitation changes, aridity, decline in rainfall and unpredicted weather patterns as well as potential evapotranspiration were well felt in parts of the country.



Hence the need for farmers, especially those in forest fringe communities, to support and contribute to the nation’s climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.



Dr. Antwi gave the advice when she was addressing a day’s sensitization forum on impact of climate change at Bogyampa, a farming community in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region on the theme “Reducing Climate Vulnerability through Awareness Creation and Sensitization”.



The Bogyampa community, with support from the Global Green Grant Fund organised the forum, attended by farmers, and extended an invitation to the University to explain the concept, causes, effects and climate change adaptation actions.



Dr. Antwi highlighted the integral role of farmers in climate change adaptation and asked them to adopt climate-resilient agricultural systems and climate SMART agriculture technologies.



She emphasised the need for the farmers to opt for and cultivate drought resistant seeds, engage in water harvesting as well as plant trees, protect and preserve the wetland to restore and preserve the eco-system.



Dr. Antwi cautioned the farmers against illegal logging and lumbering, indiscriminate felling of trees, bush burning and forest fires as well as irresponsible farming practices that dried up water bodies and were harmful to the environment.



She said crop rotation, use of drought and flood tolerant seed varieties, crop diversification, short duration crops, legume inter-cropping, organic farming, sediment trapping, livestock

integrated farming and agriculture conservation were all essential elements of mitigating climate change impact.



Dr. Antwi also called on the government to do more to build and expand irrigation dams, invest more in climate research studies, provide tanks for water storage, and adopt rainwater harvesting techniques to help improve the nation’s climate change adaptation actions.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

