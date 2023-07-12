Oti NPP Regional Secretary cautions supporters against insulting others 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 12, GNA- Mr Jonathan Akpabeh, the Oti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned parliamentary aspirants and supporters to desist from insulting others during the campaign.

He said the confusion that usually emerged from picking forms, filing and submission should be devoid of rancour and antagonism.

He made the call during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and urged party supporters and candidates in the region to stick to issue-based campaigns and desist from name-calling and derogatory statements against others.

Speaking with the GNA on why there is no need for violence of all forms, he said already the problems facing Oti Region were well known, the NPP had no seat and what the party was interested in hearing were lasting solutions and sustainability of the solutions.

“Now that the much-awaited time has come for the campaign my message to the Supporters and their candidates is, they should not use the campaign as a yardstick to throw insult to themselves. He stated.

Mr Akpabeh said campaign managers are mostly the forerunners of the campaign, this is the time to organise meetings in different Communities to get the facts about the needs of the people and win their votes.

He urged all aspirants to lead a genuine campaign as anything untoward would attract sanctions and disqualification from the regional and national vetting Committee.

He said all parliamentary aspirants can pick their forms with banker’s draft at the cost of GHC 30,000 in all Districts, Municipals and Regional offices in Oti as the nomination of forms in orphan constituencies opened today.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

