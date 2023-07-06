Coronation Park will be ready for Bofoakwa Tano, NSA Director assures 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 06, GNA - Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Acting Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has assured that the Sunyani Coronation Park will be ready when Ghana Premier League (GPL) before the start of the season.

He stressed the NSA together with football fans and other stakeholders were working assiduously to give the facility the needed facelift for the team to play their home matches in the upcoming football league, as Bofoakwa Tano FC are set to make a return.

Mr. Boakye gave the assurance in an interview with the GNA Sports in Sunyani.

“We are left with about two months, because the league is likely to start in early September, and per the work we have done, we should be able to meet the deadline and the time frame,” he said.

Mr. Boakye stated that work was steadily progressing, saying “currently we’re uprooting the unwanted weeds on the pitch and tilling the land with the top leveling of the pitch starting afterward and continue with the grassing”.

Mr. Boakye said the work was centred mostly on the crucial areas, the pitch and dressing room, saying “assuming we have the dressing room, and the pitch is not ready Bofoakwa would still have to go somewhere to play their matches, so these are the key areas we have tackled”.

He said areas such as the stands and the others could be done while the season had started because those were not that needed immediately.

Mr. Boakye commended the people of Sunyani for the diverse support they had offered, saying, the NSA was still calling on individuals, corporate bodies and institutions to come and support because there was a lot of work to be done to give the Park a befitting facelift.

